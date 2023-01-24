  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

James “Jim” Joseph Perryman

Feb. 18, 1955 – Jan. 18, 2023

James (Jim) Joseph Perryman Jr., loving husband, father, and friend, unexpectedly passed away following complications from heart surgery at the age of 67 in the presence of loved ones on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Liberty, Missouri.