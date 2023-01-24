Charles Goslin, artist who left mark on Shawnee, dies at 91

Goslin was best known for his sculptures, murals and paintings of western and rural scenes.

Shawnee artist Charles Goslin, renowned for his many murals and paintings on local history , has died at the age of 91.

Many of his works depicted Shawnee history, including a 75-foot-long relief of a wagon train at Pioneer Crossing Park.

He’s also responsible for the murals that depict the area’s history inside Shawnee City Hall and two Commerce Bank branches, a sculpture tribute to Chief Charles Bluejacket at Herman Laird Park and a tribute of stacked stones on a medicine wheel to Chief Blackfish at Blackfish Parkway near Summit Street.

He also created the Korean War Memorial at 119th and Lowell Street in Overland Park.

City officials marked his passing

Goslin’s passing was met with sadness by Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler, who posted on Facebook, “Once again my heart is broken. Shawnee has lost our most valued historian and gifted artist, my dear friend Charles Goslin.”

She asked city councilmembers to remember Goslin during the moment of silence that is observed after the Pledge of Allegiance.

Councilmember Tammy Thomas said the Goslin family “made a huge impact on this city.”

“Charles’ fingerprints are all over the city,” she said, while recommending that residents take some time to go out and see his artwork.

He spent time as an educator and worked at Hallmark

Goslin was born in 1931 near Columbia, Mo., where he grew up always wanting to be an artist, according to a story in the Shawnee Dispatch.

He graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute in the mid 1950s, about the time he and his wife Liz settled in Shawnee.

He also formerly worked at Hallmark and for nine years taught art to youth at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

At age 89, Goslin decided to step down from lead artist of the statue of Wild Bill Hickok to be installed at Trail Scout Park, saying the task was too great for him to play that role.

He continued collaborating on that sculpture with artist Maretta Kennedy.

As of Tuesday morning, no details were available about funeral services.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.