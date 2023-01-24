  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Charles Goslin, artist who left mark on Shawnee, dies at 91

Shawnee artist Charles Goslin, renowned for his many murals and paintings on local history, has died at the age of 91.

Goslin was best known for his sculptures, murals and paintings of western and rural scenes.