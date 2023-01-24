Police investigate threat against Black students at Bishop Miege

Bishop Miege and local police are investigating a racist social media threat from Jan. 23. Above, Bishop Miege. File photo
Bishop Miege High School and two local police departments are investigating after officials say someone made a threat on social media against Black students at the school.
The private Catholic high school in Roeland Park informed families of the threat in an email and said some “identified students” were not at school Tuesday and would “remain off campus as the investigation continues.”
Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris told the Post the department is working with Kansas City, Mo., Police in the investigation as some involved students live in that city.
Administrators were alerted Monday night
The school’s email to parents say school officials were informed of a “disturbing social media screenshot” Monday night.
That screenshot included racist language and a threat against Black students at Bishop Miege.
“Bishop Miege takes these messages seriously and will deal with them swiftly,” the message to parents said. “Bishop Miege has zero tolerance for any racial threats and threats of violence.”
Students involved stayed home on Tuesday
Administrators notified Roeland Park police and officers were sent to the identified students’ homes in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday night, Morris said.
Those students will not return to campus during the investigations, the school said.
The school and Roeland Park Police “are taking all security measures to ensure a safe place for students, staff, teachers and visitors,” Morris said.
No charges have been filed yet
Morris said it is still early early in the investigation and no charges have been filed.
Bishop Miege is also conducting an investigation “to identify all parties involved in making the threat,” according to the email.
Peterson did not immediately respond to the Post’s follow-up request for more details.
It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against any Miege students at this time, but the email states “appropriate consequences will follow when all the facts are known.”
Comes week after racist graffiti at Blue Valley High
Bishop Miege made its announcement a week after racist and antisemitic graffiti was found spray-painted on the press box at Blue Valley High School in Overland Park.
Images and videos circulating on social media showed the graffiti included the N-word, an LGBTQ slur and other derogatory terms spray painted on the stadium press box’s interior.
Overland Park Police are investigating that incident, which occurred on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.
