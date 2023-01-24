  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

Police investigate threat against Black students at Bishop Miege

Bishop Miege racist threat

Bishop Miege and local police are investigating a racist social media threat from Jan. 23. Above, Bishop Miege. File photo

Bishop Miege High School and two local police departments are investigating after officials say someone made a threat on social media against Black students at the school.

The private Catholic high school in Roeland Park informed families  of the threat in an email and said some “identified students” were not at school Tuesday and would “remain off campus as the investigation continues.”

? Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.