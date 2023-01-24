AdventHealth Shawnee Mission recently completed phase one of renovations to its original, 50-year-old hospital tower at its Merriam campus.
The renovation at the hospital at 9100 W. 74th St. overall is expected to total $30 million and includes upgrades to patient rooms, staff areas and exteriors, according to a hospital press release.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1