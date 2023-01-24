  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission unveils $30M renovation so far

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission original tower nurse stations.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission says it has completed the first phase of a $30 million renovation of its original 1972 tower, including new nursing stations. Photo courtesy AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission recently completed phase one of renovations to its original, 50-year-old hospital tower at its Merriam campus.

The renovation at the hospital at 9100 W. 74th St. overall is expected to total $30 million and includes upgrades to patient rooms, staff areas and exteriors, according to a hospital press release.

