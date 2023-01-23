Updates from Johnson County Community College: Get to know JCCC through an in-depth campus visit

According to an Inside Higher Ed study, high school students who make an official college visit have an advantage in the admissions process over students who don’t take a campus tour. With in-person and virtual options, a campus tour is a great way to see why JCCC is ranked #1 among Kansas community colleges.

Our campus visit events are designed to help future students learn more about life as a Cavalier. If you’re an adult looking to return to school, a high schooler exploring next-step options or a homeschooled student ready for college, our visit events provide an informed overview of what JCCC has to offer.

Senior Day – Feb. 20, 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

High school seniors are invited to take an in-depth tour of campus while learning about everything from financial aid to helpful student resources. After attending, all that’s left to do is apply!

Homeschool Day – March 7, 9-11 a.m.

Between clubs and organizations, campus events and a lively Student Lounge, there are many ways to make lasting connections on campus. At this session, students will learn all about making the successful transition from a homeschool setting to JCCC.

Noche de Colegio – March 28, 5-7 p.m.

This event will provide Latino* students and their families the opportunity to explore JCCC and the resources designed to support them in their educational journey. Participants will learn about topics such as the admissions process, financial aid and on-campus resources.

Multicultural Student Day – date TBD

Discover everything from the admissions process to an overview of program and transfer pathways, all in one night. This session also introduces future students to support services from peer groups like the Black Student Union (BSU) and Latinos United Now and Always (LUNA).

Non-traditional Student Night – date TBD

Whether it’s a career change or a new life chapter, JCCC makes it possible to balance work, life and family. This information session is designed for non-traditional students interested in restarting their education goals or shifting their career focus.

Take a virtual tour

Want to get to know JCCC from the comfort of home? Explore the main campus inside and out on our 18-stop interactive virtual tour. Get a look in classrooms, labs, student resource centers and more through photos, 360 panoramas and videos. One click is all it takes to see everything campus has to offer!