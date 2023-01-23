  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Get to know JCCC through an in-depth campus visit

JCCC holds special on-campus visit events tailored for different groups of students.

According to an Inside Higher Ed study, high school students who make an official college visit have an advantage in the admissions process over students who don’t take a campus tour. With in-person and virtual options, a campus tour is a great way to see why JCCC is ranked #1 among Kansas community colleges. 

Visit events tailored to individual students 