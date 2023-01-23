The colorful building blocks allow him to use his imagination and express himself creatively.

He wanted to share his love for Legos with other children, but because he knows the toys can be expensive, he decided to take the matter into his own hands by collecting new and used Legos that he plans to donate to others who may not be able to afford them.

Atlas’ Lego drive is at Summer Salt in Prairie Village

Atlas has been planning the Lego drive for the past five to six months.

“I was thinking of ways to help the community, and I wanted to do something close to my heart,” Atlas said. “I know how much I love Legos, and I thought maybe a lot of people can’t afford Legos.”

Atlas talked to different businesses about hosting the drive, and Summer Salt Ice Cream owner Curtis Thurston agreed.

“Once he came up with the idea, it was a no-brainer,” Thurston said. “Especially with the holidays. I grew up using Legos, my kids use Legos, so I know how much fun they are. Everybody should be able to use them.”

How you can help: Those interested in donating to Atlas’s Lego drive can drop off new or used Legos at Summer Salt in Corinth Square, 4051 Somerset Dr.

Atlas has collected 155 pounds of Legos so far

The Legos Atlas collects are being donated to Children’s Mercy Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, Kansas City International Academy and Jewish Vocational Service.

Atlas said he contacted organizations he and his parents, Jon and Heidi, knew “do a good job helping people.”

The organizations he chose help either families and kids who are in the hospital, or who are new to the Kansas City area and the United States.

When asked about the importance of community projects like this, Atlas said, “It brings happiness to people who are in tough situations.”

Lego drive will continue through end of January