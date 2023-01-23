  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village student collects Legos for a cause

Max Atlas and Curtis Thurston with the Summer Salt Lego drive donations.

Max Atlas, an Indian Hills seventh grader (right), created a Lego drive hosted by Summer Salt Ice Cream Co. owner Curtis Thurston, left. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Max Atlas, a seventh grader at Indian Hills Middle School, loves Legos.

The colorful building blocks allow him to use his imagination and express himself creatively.

