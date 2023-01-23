Northeast Johnson County city leaders recently reflected on a year of infrastructure projects and local developments.
Elected officials from several local municipalities gathered at the 2023 Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce State of the Cities address on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Here’s what city leaders from eight cities in northeast Johnson County said about what they accomplished in 2022 — and where they’re going in 2023.
Fairway
- Mayor Melanie Hepperly talked about the importance of the state maintaining ownership of the Shawnee Indian Mission, the area’s most recognizable historic site.
- She asked fellow Johnson County leaders to lobby state lawmakers to oppose the Shawnee Tribe’s attempt to take over the 12-acre site.
- Read more about the state of play at the Shawnee Indian Mission here.
Merriam
- Mayor Bob Pape discussed the demolition of the former Kmart site at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nall Avenue, which is now set to become the mixed-use Merriam Grand Station development with apartments and offices.
- Pape also mentioned the Merriam Drive renovation project, which has received push back from some downtown business owners.
Mission
- Mayor Sollie Flora highlighted the city’s sustainability efforts, progress on different parks and street projects and a record-setting year for Mission Market.
- She also pointed out progress on a prominent development, the start of construction of apartments on the former Mission Bowl site.
- Flora also noted the state of play with the latest version of the Mission Gateway project, which the city council approved a final development agreement for later the same night as the State of the Cities event.
Mission Hills
- Mayor David Dickey said crime, specifically auto thefts, is one of the biggest issues in northeast Johnson County right now.
- He discussed how the Tomahawk Road project was completed on time and on budget.
- Dickey also said all of northeast Johnson County needs to help Fairway in the fight to keep the Shawnee Indian Mission a state-owned.
Overland Park
- Outgoing city councilmember Paul Lyons, who has announced he will not seek re-election this year, highlighted the burgeoning plans to remake Overland Park Farmers’ Market downtown.
- Lyons also discussed the efforts Overland Park is making to expand U.S. Highway 69, and the city’s recently revealed police transparency web page.
Prairie Village
- Mayor Eric Mikkelson said 2022 was a banner year for the return of in-person events like VillageFest and Jazz Fest.
- Mikkelson said Prairie Village is taking a hard look at its civic center campus, including the possibility of a community center.
- Additionally, he said the city continues to take input on controversial housing recommendations with several public meetings about that topic already scheduled for this year.
Roeland Park
- New mayor Michael Poppa, who was recently appointed to the position to replace new county chair Mike Kelly, highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects along Buena Vista and Johnson Drive that are shared with neighboring cities.
- Poppa also noted the city’s work with EPC Real Estate to bring a new development to the former Rocks swimming pool site.
Westwood
- Mayor David Waters talked about the completion and opening of the new Westwood View school building on Belinder Avenue.
- He also discussed the city’s work to identify plans for the former church land at 5050 Rainbow, as well as the old Westwood View building — which is currently being used by students from another Shawnee Mission elementary school currently undergoing a rebuild.
