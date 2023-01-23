  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

John Reed Thiessen

On December 13, 2022, we lost a wonderful man, husband, brother, friend and cat dad – John Reed Thiessen. John was born in Evanston, IL on June 25, 1953 to Johnny and Dorothy (Zimmer) Thiessen. He graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1971. He attended colleges in Kansas, becoming a member of Phi Kappa Theta and graduating from the University of Kansas.

John worked in the hospitality industry in the Kansas City metro for many years – you probably met or interacted with him at some time! He loved meeting new people, and sharing his bad/Dad jokes with any willing audience.