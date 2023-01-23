John worked in the hospitality industry in the Kansas City metro for many years – you probably met or interacted with him at some time! He loved meeting new people, and sharing his bad/Dad jokes with any willing audience.

On December 13, 2022, we lost a wonderful man, husband, brother, friend and cat dad – John Reed Thiessen. John was born in Evanston, IL on June 25, 1953 to Johnny and Dorothy (Zimmer) Thiessen. He graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1971. He attended colleges in Kansas, becoming a member of Phi Kappa Theta and graduating from the University of Kansas.

In 1993, John began working as a Sales Associate for Control Design and retired in 2019.

John loved the outdoors, camping, swimming (especially skinny dipping!), and canoeing. Two of his favorite places were Lake Laura in Kansas and the Mississippi River in Buffalo City, WI. He made many memories with his friends camping, and enjoying good food and music.

John loved to sing and was a member of the Kansas City Symphony Chorus for many years, including a performance at Carnegie Hall! He was a bass singer, including two years as leader of the bass section. He enjoyed performing the Messiah with the Chorus during the Holidays.

John’s group of friends, fraternity brothers and their wives loved to celebrate New Year’s Eve. These gatherings included fun & games, always ending with a midnight champagne toast, followed by hugs and kisses. John had very soft lips and made sure every woman there got his special kiss!

John’s parents were founding member of Indian Heights United Methodist Church. The family was active in all phases of the church’s activities. A commemorative bench will be placed in John’s honor at the church’s labyrinth, most likely this summer.

Private Celebrations of Life will be in KS and WI at later dates. In lieu of donations or flowers, please remember John and perform a random act of kindness.