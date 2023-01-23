JoCo Notes: Man charged in 2022 shooting on SM Parkway

Welcome to a new week, Shawnee Mission!
🌥 Today’s forecast: Mostly cloudy but increasing sun throughout the day. High: 41, Low: 26
🚨 One thing to know today
A Kansas City, Mo., man has been charged in connection to a shooting last year on Shawnee Mission Parkway that left three people injured.
Demetris Taylor, 18, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery.
The shooting occurred after 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.
Security cameras caught a green Dodge Challenger pursuing another vehicle down Shawnee Mission Parkway as both vehicles drove away from Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Shawnee.
According to the Kansas City Star, the victims told investigators the Dodge Challenger pursued their vehicle through a gas station parking lot and multiple red lights before they hard several gun shots being fired.
Multiple occupants in the victims’ vehicle were hit.
Merriam Police later released a still of the Dodge Challenger, which police later determined to belong to Taylor.
Taylor posted $25,000 bond and is now on house arrest, according to Johnson County court records online.
His next court appearance is set for March 8.
🗓️ Public meetings Monday
- Shawnee Mission school board, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Mission Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
- Merriam City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Shawnee City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Overland Park City Council, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top Friday stories
- Bird watchers descend on Overland Park to spy oriole 1,000 miles from home
- New Mission Gateway plan gets final OK. When will work start?
- New Shawnee city logo hits snag as some on council push back
- Rift grows over who should control Shawnee Indian Mission
- New beauty salon in Mission aims to be ‘safe space’ for clients
📰 Other local news
- A teacher at Gardner-Edgerton High School was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. [Fox 4]
- Parents and students in the Blue Valley School District were among those advocating for the Kansas City, Mo., City Council to pass an antisemitism resolution. [KSHB]
- An Overland Park woman was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for embezzling more than $700,000 from her employer, Norbrook, Inc. [DOJ]
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly traveled to a Lenexa second-hand store last week to again promote her tax cut plan centered around zeroing out the state’s sales tax on groceries [WIBW]
🐦 Notable tweets
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s Mission walk-in clinic reopens for limited services this week.
⚠️@jocohealth's Mission walk-in Clinic REOPENS on Jan. 24 with limited hours and services.
📍 6000 Lamar Ave.
📅 Open on Tues. and Wed. from 8 a.m. to Noon and 12:30-4 p.m https://t.co/MRqbDy4Kdc
— Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) January 20, 2023
The newly redesigned R Park in Roeland Park includes features meant to teach children about road safety.
The new Traffic Garden at R Park aims to teach children about road safety in a safe environment! The current playground is under construction (open spring 2023), the Traffic Garden is ready for use. Check out this fun video for a look at @mprpks learning a very important lesson! pic.twitter.com/AdV8qICajA
— Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) January 20, 2023
The city of Shawnee is putting out an early call for summer lifeguards.
Feeling those January blues? If swapping out your scarves for sunscreen and beanies for baseball caps has you feeling some type of way, head to https://t.co/73MFlTPGEL and submit your application for our seasonal aquatics positions today! 😎🌞🌊 pic.twitter.com/oNpFXpz2xM
— City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) January 22, 2023
