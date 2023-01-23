  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?

Nachos found at K-Macho's.

Nachos at KMacho's restaurant in Overland Park. Photo via KMacho's.

The Chiefs are preparing for another big January playoff game, so we thought it the perfect time to focus “5 to Try” on that most classic of game day foods: nachos.

Hot cheese, sour cream, guacamole, shredded pork, marinated chicken, pico de gallo, black olives and green onions.