5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?

Nachos at KMacho's restaurant in Overland Park. Photo via KMacho's.
The Chiefs are preparing for another big January playoff game, so we thought it the perfect time to focus “5 to Try” on that most classic of game day foods: nachos.
Hot cheese, sour cream, guacamole, shredded pork, marinated chicken, pico de gallo, black olives and green onions.
However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County.
There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from.
How to tell us your nachos picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
Other recent “5 to Try” lists
In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including:
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1