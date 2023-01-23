5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?

The Chiefs are preparing for another big January playoff game , so we thought it the perfect time to focus “5 to Try” on that most classic of game day foods: nachos.

However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County.

There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from.

How to tell us your nachos picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

