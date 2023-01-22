  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Suzanne Acuff Rhodes

July 27, 1932 – December 30, 2022

Overland Park, Kansas – Suzanne Acuff Rhodes, age 90, died on December 30, 2022, at her home in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born July 27, 1932, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, daughter of Claiborne Russell and Frances H. Acuff. She grew up in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and dearly loved her years there.