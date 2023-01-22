Milagros “Mila” Argosino

Mila was born and raised in Manila, PI. She was a graduate of Arellano High School (Manila) and Philippine Women’s University where she received her AB in social work. She met her husband Rudy, while working at her first job with National Life Insurance Company. After immigrating to the United States in 1969, she and Rudy moved to Wichita, Kansas where they opened Rudy’s Surgical and General Medical Practice which also served Belle Plaine.

Mila assumed the role of office manager for those offices. Mila loved to laugh and had a generous heart and a zest for life. She could always be found showing her love with the meals that she cooked and frequently shared with friends and family. She had an integral part in bringing other family members to the US from the PI and will always be remembered as a matriarch.

Preceded in death by her parents Victor D. Faustino and her mother Juliana (Serrano) Faustino, her loving husband Rodolfo “Rudy” Alejandrino Argosino, infant son Eric, sister Maria Luz Sales and brother Norberto Faustino. She is survived by her children Allan Argosino, Martin (Leica Carpo) Argosino, Sheila (Marco) Argosino Ilardi, sister Maria Corazon F. Baltazar, and grandchildren Olivia, Kayla and Devyn.

A Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, January 26, 2023 and a Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 27, 2023, both at Church of the Magdalen, 12626 E. 21st N., Wichita, KS 67206. A reception will follow both services at the Cozine Life Events Center.