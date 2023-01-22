Mason Dean Ormsby

Mason D. Ormsby was born in Kansas City, MO., on April 7, 1940, the son of I.M. Ormsby and Edna L. Ormsby. He died on January 8, 2023 at Cedar Point Care Center, Lenexa, KS. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Chapel at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Mason will be cremated and there will be a private burial at the Gardner Cemetery, at a future date. Donations may be made to Village Presbyterian Church, K U Endowment, Lakeview Village Foundation or Kansas City Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Mason’s early years were spent in Gardner, Ks; he graduated from Gardner High School in 1958, where he enjoyed playing sports, was Student Council President and an Eagle Scout. Following high school, he went to and graduated from the University of Kansas (School of Pharmacy) in 1963. He met Diana (his wife) when they both were students at K.U. While at K.U., he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and served as president of the chapter. He practiced pharmacy for a short time and then went on to spend the rest of his career with Eli Lilly & Company and retired in 1999. His career with Lilly involved many corporate transfers throughout the country and contributed to Mason and Diana’s appreciation to travel.

As a member of the Village Presbyterian Church, he had the honor and privilege to serve as a deacon and elder. Also, Rotary was an important part of his life, and he was a member of and past club president of the Shawnee Mission Rotary Club where he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship, the Quiet Man Award, and the Service-Above-Self Award. Other areas of community involvement were as a board member of KEYS (Kansas Eastern Youth Services) which became part of TLC (Temporary Lodging for Children) and volunteering at the Kansas City Care Clinic and Johnson County Developmental Supports (Human Rights Council). While serving on the board of Lakeview Village in Lenexa, he became convinced that LVV would become their retirement home. And it did.

He is survived by Diana, his wife, his two daughters Kim Daffin and her two daughters, (Katherine Lane Daffin and Emma Grace Daffin) and Heather Mellor (Matthew) and their two sons (Sean Mason Mellor and Andrew Stephen Mellor). Also, he is survived by Barbara Ormsby Lay, his sister.

Service

When

Saturday, February 18th, 2023 2:00pm

Location

Village Presbyterian Church

Address

6641 Mission Rd

PRAIRIE VIEW, KS 66208

Interment

Location

Gardner Cemetery

Address

300 South Poplar Street

GARDNER, KS 66030

Private burial at a future date.