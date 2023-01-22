  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

John Guy Cisternino

John Guy Cisternino, 79, of Overland Park, KS, passed away January 15, 2023. John was born July, 1943 in Staten Island, New York, to Lauro and Carmela Cisternino. He grew up in Brooklyn. John enlisted in the Army in 1962 and served for 24 years in Army & National Security and Defense Intelligence.

John met the love of his life, Regina, in Brooklyn, on a blind date when they were 15 years old at a dance held at Brooklyn Prep High School. They were married on December 28, 1963 and enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage. The day after their wedding, John reported to Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, near Columbus, GA.