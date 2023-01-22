  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Ethel June Nielsen

March 19, 1920 – December 14, 2022

Prairie Village, Kansas – Ethel June Nielsen died December 14th, 2022 in Prairie Village, Kansas at the age of 102. She was born in Mendon, Missouri on March 19, 1920 to Della (Lamb) and Elijah Swift. In 1944 she married Vincent Nielsen. They moved to Shawnee, KS in 1947 where they raised their family.