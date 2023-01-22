Prairie Village, Kansas – Ethel June Nielsen died December 14th, 2022 in Prairie Village, Kansas at the age of 102. She was born in Mendon, Missouri on March 19, 1920 to Della (Lamb) and Elijah Swift. In 1944 she married Vincent Nielsen. They moved to Shawnee, KS in 1947 where they raised their family.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Vincent, in 1993 and son, Jim, in 2015. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Johnson, Norwalk, OH and children Nancy Ives, Lafayette, NY, Susie Swanson, Clay Center, KS, Joe Nielsen, York ME, and Marilyn Caldwell, Santa Barbara, CA.

Respect calls will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee from 4:00-6:00 on January 29th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Shawnee, at 10:00 a.m. on January 30th.