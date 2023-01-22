  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Duard E. Green Jr.

Duard Elmo Green Jr., 82 years old, of Stilwell, KS, beloved husband, father, grandpa, uncle, brother, and friend, passed away at home on Monday, January 16, 2023, after a short battle with bone cancer; his wife, Mary Jo and daughter, Stacey at his bedside and later surrounded by family.

He was born to parents Duard Elmo Green Sr. and Harriett Estelle (Sperry) Green on July 7, 1940 in Kansas City, KS. Duard attended Spring Hill High School where he met the love of his life in citizenship class Mary Jo Cantrall. He married Mary Jo on October 11, 1959 at the Spring Hill United Methodist Church. They were married 63 years at the time of his death.