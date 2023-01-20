Vicki Bruner Louvier

In her younger years, she was an accomplished student, singer, and pianist. In her later years, she was a trusted friend, loyal employee, and amazing mom. After graduating from Sedan High School, Vicki married Larry Knackstedt in Sedan, KS, and they soon became the proud parents of Scott, Stacey, and Stephanie. Over the years, the family would live in Kansas, Utah, Michigan, Kansas (again), and Texas.

Vicki and Larry divorced while living in Texas, and Vicki later married Paul Louvier in Corpus Christi before moving to Austin. Vicki and Paul both worked for the Texas Commission on Alcoholism and traveled the state to provide education about addiction services and rehabilitation.

Following Paul’s death, Vicki returned to Kansas and settled in Lawrence where her brother Steve and his family lived. While there, she enjoyed being active in the community and working at Charlton Manley Insurance before starting her own consulting firm, ImageMakers. Eventually, the pull of family led her to the Lenexa/Overland Park area to be closer to Scott and Stephanie’s families. While there, Vicki enjoyed working for H&R Block for many years in a variety of positions, ending as the Office Manager in a busy tax office near her home.

Despite an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Vicki was able to live on her own for several more years before moving to the Evergreen Community of Johnson County where she happily lived until her passing on Friday, January 13, 2023. Constants in Vicki’s life were her love of music, giraffes, travel, and family. Her passion for music led her to create a business, Stefko, which produced musical learning tapes for children. Her love of giraffes took her on numerous outings to zoos across the country with her children and grandchildren and provided a decorating motif she carried with her everywhere she lived. Her love of travel took her to beautiful spots all over the world and she often shared her travels with family.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, sister-in-law Kathy Bruner, and beloved dog Pebbles. She is survived by her loving family: son Scott Knackstedt (Angie), daughter Stacey Faber (Dale), daughter Stephanie Strange (David), and Paul’s daughter Paula Ferguson (Mark); grandchildren Joe (Kim), Kelsey, Lia, Beka (Caleb), Alyssa (Aaron), and Brent; great-grandchildren Teagan and Jackson; brother Dr. Steven Bruner; nieces Jen (Dave) and Katie (Jesse) and their children.

Per Vicki’s wishes, no formal service will be held, but her family will gather to remember her with stories, favorite foods, a few tears, and many laughs-just how she would want it.

Memorial donations can be made in the name of Vicki Louvier to the Alzheimer’s Association, Harmony Project KC (to honor her love of music), the Kansas City Zoo (to honor her love of giraffes), and Operation Breakthrough (to honor her love of family).