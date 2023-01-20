  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Vicki Bruner Louvier

Vicki Bruner Louvier improved the world on March 20, 1939 when she was born to Victor and Una Mae Bruner in Cedar Vale, KS.

In her younger years, she was an accomplished student, singer, and pianist. In her later years, she was a trusted friend, loyal employee, and amazing mom. After graduating from Sedan High School, Vicki married Larry Knackstedt in Sedan, KS, and they soon became the proud parents of Scott, Stacey, and Stephanie. Over the years, the family would live in Kansas, Utah, Michigan, Kansas (again), and Texas.