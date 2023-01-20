Sharon leaves her devoted husband, Larry of 57 years, her grandson, Sam, and brothers-in-law Tom & Gerry Forbach. She was preceded in death by her son, Rick, her sister, Sandy, both of her parents and both her in-laws, plus a brother & sister-in-law and many others.

Sharon L Forbach, (82) passed away on January 14, 2023 at KU Medical Center after a lengthy battle with Lung Cancer. She fought a courageous battle until the very end.

Sharon was a devoted wife, parent and grandparent. She was a beautiful person on the outside and especially on the inside. She was wonderful caring wife, a devoted mother and grandmother.

Sharon grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and attended Wyandotte High School. After graduation she worked for Black & Veatch for many years before moving to Indiana where she worked for Ronald McDonald House for 11 years and then moved back to Olathe, Kansas.

Sharon was heavily involved with the United Methodist Women through the Church of the Resurrection. She was very active with many organizations via the church where she met many wonderful people. She became close friends with many of them. She will be missed by many especially by her husband, Larry.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, (Building C).