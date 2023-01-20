  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Sharon L. Forbach

Sharon L Forbach, (82) passed away on January 14, 2023 at KU Medical Center after a lengthy battle with Lung Cancer. She fought a courageous battle until the very end.

Sharon leaves her devoted husband, Larry of 57 years, her grandson, Sam, and brothers-in-law Tom & Gerry Forbach. She was preceded in death by her son, Rick, her sister, Sandy, both of her parents and both her in-laws, plus a brother & sister-in-law and many others.