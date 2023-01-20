  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Patricia Lynn “Tricia” Vaughn

April 23, 1964 – January 10, 2023

Patricia Lynn Vaughn, “Tricia”, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Born on April 23, 1964, she was a lifelong Prairie Village resident. She went to Tomahawk Elementary, followed by her daughter and then her granddaughter, a legacy for which she was immensely proud.