Merriam tweaks downtown plan to address business concerns

Merriam Drive improvements

A downtown Merriam makeover is changing slightly following push back from business owners who wanted to keep a center turn lane on the corridor. mage via city documents

Merriam is tweaking a plan to remake the city’s downtown corridor after some business owners objected to aspects of an initial plan unveiled earlier this month.

At a special meeting Thursday, the city council authorized slight adjustments to a conceptual makeover of Merriam Drive between 55th Street and Johnson Drive —  a project focused on safety, bikeability and walkability that has been years in the making.

