How Kansas lawmakers could try to restrict abortion this year

Inside a Kansas clinic that performs abortions.

A landslide vote last year kept abortion legal in Kansas, but now the fight continues in the Statehouse — where abortion opponents have already introduced legislation that would further restrict access. Photo credit Rose Conlon/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon

A resounding statewide vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights last summer won’t stop the Republican-controlled Legislature from attempting to make it harder to get an abortion this year.