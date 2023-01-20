  Roxie Hammill  - Kansas legislature

Survivors back JoCo lawmaker’s bill to end time limit for prosecuting child sex abuse

Victims of alleged childhood sexual abuse, Mike Foreman, left, and Whitney Nigro Pritchard, center, speak in support of legislation that would remove the statute of limitations for such crimes. On right, David Clohessy with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. Photo credit Frank Morris.

The road to reporting persistent sexual abuse by her gymnastics coach in 1998 was a long and difficult one for Kim Bergman of Shawnee.

She says at 12 years old she began dealing with the memories of her coach’s hands inside her swimsuit and under her shirt by writing letters to another coach.