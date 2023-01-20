  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Jeanette L. Gerlach

Jeanette (Jean) Luhnow Gerlach, 95, passed away January 11, 2023.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband George M. Gerlach, her parents Ray B. Luhnow Sr. and mother Jeanette McVey Luhnow and her brother, Raymond B. Luhnow Jr.