Jeanette L. Gerlach

Jean was preceded in death by her husband George M. Gerlach, her parents Ray B. Luhnow Sr. and mother Jeanette McVey Luhnow and her brother, Raymond B. Luhnow Jr.

Jean was born January 8, 1928 in Kansas City, MO. She attended Southwest High School in Kansas City and went on to attend Iowa State University, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and graduated with a degree in Home Economics. This is where she met her future husband George of 67 years. They were married in 1950 and had 3 children.

Jean’s biggest love was being a homemaker and a very talented seamstress. She enjoyed sewing the family clothes among these being her husband and sons tailored suits and her daughter’s wedding and bridesmaids’ dresses. After her children were married, she used her God given talent being a seamstress, to help many others by sewing their formals, wedding and bridesmaids’ dresses.

Jean was a member of the Kansas City Young Matrons, and volunteered numerous hours to benefit others in the Kansas City community.

Jean is survived by her sons; Paul (Jill), Carl (Jill); daughter Sara (Fred) Suhr: grandchildren, Christopher (Lindsey), Jennifer (Ryan), Roxanne and Katie, and great granddaughters Camden and Caroline and great grandson, Casey.

Private inurnment will be held by the family.