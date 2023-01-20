James Ward “Jim” Clevenger, age 76, passed away, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 1, 2023.

Jim was born in Windsor, Missouri on October 6, 1946, to Anna Faye (Taylor) and Harold Ward Clevenger. The family moved to what is now Gladstone in 1950 and he attended North Kansas City schools graduating from North Kansas City High School in 1965.

After graduation he worked for Midway Motors before joining K.W. Dart. Then began his own independent trucking business driving a dump truck for various companies

Jim was a quiet, kind soul who loved to drive his tractor mowing at his family farm, fishing, hunting and just outdoors in general. He had lived in Smithville, Mo for several years before moving back to Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Mark Ward Clevenger (1969-2009) and his daughter Crista Lenay Waisner (1972-2016).

He is survived by his son James Richard Clevenger, his sister, Carol Olson (Steve), brothers, John M. Clevenger and Dennis L. Clevenger (Susan) and sister, Cynthia Vick (Richard), all of Kansas City. Also his grandchildren, great grandchildren and many relatives and friends.

No services are planned in accord with his wishes.

Our hearts are full of memories

with pride we speak your name

Though life goes on without you

It will never be the same.

You were loved. Rest in peace.