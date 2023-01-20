  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

New beauty salon in Mission aims to be ‘safe space’ for clients

Elevate Organic Spa Mission owner Jennifer Schouten.

Elevate Organic Salon + Spa owner Jennifer Schouten. Photo courtesy Elevate Organic Salon + Spa

Elevate Organic Salon + Spa is now open in the small business heart of downtown Mission.

The shop offers hair and beauty care, along with massages and other service, with a special emphasis on creating a “welcoming and affirming” environment for clients.

? Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.