David “Dave” Wayne Graham, 55, passed away January 7th, 2023 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born October 27th, 1967 in Oakland, California.

The son of James Graham of Wichita, Kansas, and Jacklyn Ann Miyasaki. Dave proudly served 17 years in the Army & Army National Guard. During his service he served in Iraq, Germany, and Kosovo. He made many friends, and made a huge impact on those he knew. Dave is remembered as always smiling, cracking jokes, and messing around on his skateboard in his younger years. He went to K-State for the Forestry program.

Dave loved watching sports, especially K-State and KC Chiefs. He enjoyed watching old military movies, documentaries, military history, long bike rides and spending time at his goldmine in the Northern California mountains. Dave loved spending time with his family. He could often be caught watching cartoons long after the grandkids wandered off.

In 2012, Dave met Patricia and they married Febuary 14, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. They blended their family and he became Dad to Michael, Mitchell and Stephanie.

A Memorial Service will be held 11AM Monday, January 23rd at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, Kansas 66048

Survivors include his loving wife Patricia Graham, his step-children Michael Smith, Mitchell Smith, StephanieAnn Coffman-Moore, son-in-law Christopher Coffman and grandchildren Cameron Moore, Savannah Moore, Natalie Coffman, Gideon Coffman, and Rory Coffman. His father James Graham, sister Debbie Graham Braasch (husband John) Nephew Aaron, and his aunt Barbara Borcich Osentowski and cousins Royce and Ryan Osentowski.