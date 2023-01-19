Dvonte Jamal Brown, 31, was found guilty for the killing of Micah Babick, who was found shot to death near the Johnson County Central Resource Library on 87th Street in April 2020.

A Johnson County jury found a man guilty of first degree murder for a deadly 2020 shooting in Overland Park.

In a press release Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Brown now faces sentencing on March 29.

Howe said the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Daniel Obermeier and Kinsella Brunetti, with the assistance of the Overland Park Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab.

Shooting near JoCo Library

On the night of April 8, 2020, Overland Park Police were dispatched to the 9800 block of West 87th Street near the Central Resource Library branch on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as Micah Babick, 30, dead in the parking lot of MacDonald’s restaurant adjacent to the library.

Brown was charged with first degree murder a few days after the shooting.

Victim’s younger brother also charged

A few months later, Babick’s younger brother, Roman Babick, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with his brother’s killing.

Roman Babick was also charged with two felony counts of battery of a law enforcement officer and another misdemeanor count of battery.

Johnson County court records online show that Roman Babick, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, will face prosecution as an adult.

Records indicate Babick is set to face a jury trial on the murder charge in August.

He currently remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.