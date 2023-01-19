  Kyle Palmer  - Courts

Jury finds man guilty of murder for 2020 Overland Park shooting

The scene in April 2020 of a deadly shooting in Overland Park.

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting near the Johnson County Central Resource Library in April 2020. File photo.

A Johnson County jury found a man guilty of first degree murder for a deadly 2020 shooting in Overland Park.

Dvonte Jamal Brown, 31, was found guilty for the killing of Micah Babick, who was found shot to death near the Johnson County Central Resource Library on 87th Street in April 2020.

