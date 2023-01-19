  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Bird watchers descend on Overland Park to spy oriole 1,000 miles from home

Steven Case first spotted the Scott's Oriole, a species native to the American Southwest, in his backyard in December. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Bird watchers are flocking to an Overland Park neighborhood to see if they can get a rare sighting of a Scott’s Oriole, a bird that normally makes its home more than 1,000 miles away.

Native to the American Southwest, this is only the third report ever of a Scott’s Oriole in Kansas, and the furthest east it has ever been reported, according to Steven Case, the Overland Park resident  and longtime bird watcher who first reported sighting the bird last month in his backyard.

