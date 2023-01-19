Bird watchers are flocking to an Overland Park neighborhood to see if they can get a rare sighting of a Scott’s Oriole, a bird that normally makes its home more than 1,000 miles away.

Native to the American Southwest, this is only the third report ever of a Scott’s Oriole in Kansas, and the furthest east it has ever been reported, according to Steven Case, the Overland Park resident and longtime bird watcher who first reported sighting the bird last month in his backyard.