  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

New Shawnee city logo hits snag as some on council push back

Shawnee's current, with the tagline "Good Starts Here," has been around for 12 years. Here it is on the front doors of city hall. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Progress on a new logo for the city of Shawnee stalled earlier this month after some city councilmembers complained they were angry and disappointed they didn’t get enough input into the nine-month-long process.

‘Hometown with Heart’ is new proposed tagline

In what was to be the final update at the city council meeting Jan. 9, Kansas City marketing firm Crux KC presented its recommendation for a new logo – a circular image with a sun shining on rolling green fields and the words “Hometown with Heart” above the city’s name.