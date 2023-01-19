  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

New Mission Gateway plan gets final OK. When will work start?

Mission Gateway latest

The latest iteration of Mission Gateway, a $268 million redevelopment with a 16-year history, received the approval from Mission City Council on Jan. 18. Above, a rendering of the latest project. File image via NSPJ Architects.

The latest iteration of the $268 million Mission Gateway project is moving forward following a key vote Wednesday night.

Now the question is: will developers finally complete it?

