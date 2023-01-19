  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood turns 75 this year — How the city will celebrate

Leawood City Hall

This year, the city of Leawood will celebrate 75 years with a new logo, new public art and history-themed events. File photo.

This year, Leawood will celebrate 75 years as a city.

In honor of the anniversary, the city has a number of commemorations in the works for the coming months, including public events and a new public art sculpture.

