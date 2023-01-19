📖 JoCo Notes: A lot of us want to read Prince Harry’s memoir

🚨 One thing to know today

A lot of Johnson Countians want to read about the royal family.

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” released earlier this month, has become one of the most requested books at JoCo Library in recent memory.

Currently, there’s a waitlist of more than 1,200 people wanting to read the tell-all bestseller by Princess Diana’s younger son.

Library Collection Development Manager Lacie Griffin says only two other books have come close to that level in the past 15 years — “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “The Fault In Our Stars.”

Griffin says this means patrons who have placed a hold on “Spare” could be waiting upwards of three months for their turn.

But relief is on the way: JoCo Library has ordered 300 more print copies to try to alleviate wait times.

Still, Griffin encourages patrons who want to read the book to place holds, either for a traditional print copy or for an eBook or eAudio version, which currently have shorter wait times.

🗓️ Public meetings Thursday

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

JCCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m. [View agenda]

Hundreds of students from all five Shawnee Mission School District high school journalism and yearbook programs gathered recently to to present professional boards explaining what they do in class and. [Walsworth Yearbooks]

high school journalism and yearbook programs gathered recently to to present professional boards explaining what they do in class and. [Walsworth Yearbooks] Shawnee has set up three solar-powered information kiosks around the city. [Fox 4]

has set up three solar-powered information kiosks around the city. [Fox 4] Applications are now open to be a lifeguard this summer for the city of Overland Park, with pay as high as $13.50/hour. [Overland Park]

🐦 Notable tweets

The Johnson County Museum is seeking community-minded volunteers to apply to be a part of its fundraising and planning group, Friends of the Museum.

Are you passionate about history, love museums and live in Johnson County? Apply to join the Friends of the Johnson County Museum! https://t.co/tsME4b4iLX pic.twitter.com/skD8zajH1a — JohnsonCountyMuseum (@JoCoMuseum) January 18, 2023

A group of Roeland Park school children known as the EcoSquad was recognized for their efforts to beautify a local park.

Congrats to the Roeland Park EcoSquad! They are a group of passionate best friends on a mission to help improve their community. Thank you for the work done at Sweany Park! pic.twitter.com/immk1uF7wS — Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) January 18, 2023

Speaking of parks, there’s work being done on the trails at Cedar Niles Park — JCPRD’s newest park — in Olathe.