Harold G. Fodor

Harold G. Fodor passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Harold was born on January 20, 1928, in Newark, New Jersey, to Louis and Lillian Fodor. He was one of six children. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Winters) Fodor, his children, Beau Wayne Fodor, Kathleen Koffman (Paul Koffman), Glenn Fodor, his beloved granddaughter, Kristina Koffman, sister Charlotte Reitz, and numerous nieces and nephews.