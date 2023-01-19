Harold G. Fodor

Harold was born on January 20, 1928, in Newark, New Jersey, to Louis and Lillian Fodor. He was one of six children. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Winters) Fodor, his children, Beau Wayne Fodor, Kathleen Koffman (Paul Koffman), Glenn Fodor, his beloved granddaughter, Kristina Koffman, sister Charlotte Reitz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harold served his country with dignity and retired as a Master Sargent from the United States Air Force after 21 years of service. He served during the Korean war and Vietnam.

In retirement, Harold and his wife Eleanor, travelled extensively. They loved to camp and were always planning their next adventure. It was their life and their passion. This past October, Harold and Eleanor celebrated their Platinum Anniversary of 70 years. That is quite the accomplishment.

Harold’s service is Friday, January 27, 2023 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas, 66210. Visitation is at 11:00 am followed by a service at 12:00 pm. The burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery following the service.

In Lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or The Wounded Warrior Foundation.