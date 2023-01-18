Ronald K. Aggus

Ronald Kenneth Aggus, 93 passed away on January 14th, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Ron was born on February 18, 1929, in Joplin, Missouri. Ron was predeceased by his wife, Mary Davis Aggus and a brother, Paul Harlon Aggus.
Ronald Kenneth Aggus, 93 passed away on January 14th, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Ron was born on February 18, 1929, in Joplin, Missouri. Ron was predeceased by his wife, Mary Davis Aggus and a brother, Paul Harlon Aggus.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1