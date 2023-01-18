Ronald K. Aggus

Ron was born on February 18, 1929, in Joplin, Missouri. Ron was predeceased by his wife, Mary Davis Aggus and a brother, Paul Harlon Aggus.

He leaves behind his sister, Patricia Aggus Noe; a brother, Warren Charles Aggus and three daughters, Pamela (Mike) Hayden, Deborah (Pat) Mulcahy, Rhonda (Cary) Matthias and one son, Kenneth (Barb) Aggus. Ron also leaves 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren along with dozens of nieces and nephews.