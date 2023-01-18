  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Robert Eltinge “Bob” Hodgdon

Aug. 19, 1938 – Jan. 14, 2023

Robert Eltinge “Bob” Hodgdon went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday January 14th, 2023. Bob was born in Kansas City, Kansas on August 19, 1938 to Bruce and Amy Hodgdon. Bob grew up in suburban Kansas City and was extremely active in his hometown community. He attended Baker University in Baldwin City, KS before graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Kansas in 1961. Bob also served in the United States Air Force and the Air Force Reserves from 1957-1961.