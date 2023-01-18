Patricia (Pat) was born on April 28, 1937, to Clint and Verna Ayers in Memphis, Tennessee. She is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Sarah Kee of Ocala, FL, and Mrs. Nancy Hester of Conway, AR. Her surviving family is her husband, Dr. Donald Kuehn, sons Scott and David, grandchildren Austin, Justin, Jenna, and Jacob, great-grandchildren Charlee and Graham, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patricia Ann Kuehn passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was surrounded by her loving family as she stepped into heaven.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother William Ayers, sisters Earnestine Barron and Janie Barker, and daughter Kathy Goodheart.

She attended Memphis Technical High School. After graduation, she went to work at an optical company and then worked as a civil employee of the Memphis Army Depot and for the Army Corp of Engineers.

She met her husband Dr. Donald Kuehn at church when he was going to school at The Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. They were blessed with three children, Scott, David, and Kathy.

Her longest position was as the office manager of her husband’s optometric practice. She was also a dedicated mother and wife. Retirement meant even more time for family. Pat and Dr. Don were married for 65 years.

Pat was an active member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed the close friendship of the ladies bible class. Her quick wit, southern accent, and caring attitude were appreciated by her many friends.