  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Patricia Ann Kuehn

Patricia Ann Kuehn passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was surrounded by her loving family as she stepped into heaven.

Patricia (Pat) was born on April 28, 1937, to Clint and Verna Ayers in Memphis, Tennessee. She is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Sarah Kee of Ocala, FL, and Mrs. Nancy Hester of Conway, AR. Her surviving family is her husband, Dr. Donald Kuehn, sons Scott and David, grandchildren Austin, Justin, Jenna, and Jacob, great-grandchildren Charlee and Graham, and numerous nieces and nephews.