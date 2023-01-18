  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Kitchen fires in Overland Park, Shawnee displace residents

Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters in front of a duplex on fire.

Firefighters in the front yard of an Overland Park duplex on Tuesday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

An Overland Park duplex and a Shawnee house were damaged by fires in separate incidents Tuesday evening that both reportedly started in kitchens.

Nobody was injured in either incident, and the exact causes for the fires are under investigation, though “careless cooking” was initially blamed for at least one of the blazes.