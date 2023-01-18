  Kansas News Service  - Education

Kansas teacher shortage prompts calls for higher salaries, paying student teachers

Teachers and students in a Kansas classroom.

A federal report shows that more than half of U.S. public schools were understaffed at the start of this school year. More than two-thirds said too few teacher candidates were applying for open positions. Photo credit Suzanne Perez/Kansas News Service.

By Suzanne Perez 

As Kansas faces the worst teacher shortage it’s ever known, one group says the state needs to raise teacher pay, elevate the profession and offer student teachers a paycheck.