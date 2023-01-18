Joseph M. Huber, Jr.

Joe Huber, age 91, was born in Maysville, KY to Joseph and Elizabeth (Osborne) Huber on August 2, 1931, and passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Overland Park, KS.

Joe lived his early years in Maysville before moving with his family to Norwood, OH. He graduated from Norwood High School where he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and was President of the Future Retailers Club. After graduation he was drafted during the Korean Conflict, serving as a Corporal in the Signal Corps for two years stationed in Fontainebleau, France.

Returning to the Cincinnati area, he worked for the MacGregor Golf Company for two years before moving to the Chicago area in 1955 where he worked for Shearer & Pollard, distributors of golf equipment. He met the love of his life, Catherine Brinkman, in Chicago and they married at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Oak Park, Illinois on November 1, 1958.

Joe became a partner with Shearer & Pollard which was purchased by the Titleist Golf Company in the late 1960’s. He was employed by Titleist for 42 years in the area of distribution in Chicago and Newark, Ohio, before opening a distribution center in Lenexa, KS in 1985. Joe received the Central Region Titleist Golf Division Appreciation Award in 1985. He retired in 1997.

While living in Newark, Joe was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and active in the Newark Catholic High School Athletic Association.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his son Joseph M. Huber, III, sisters Rebecca Klein and Elizabeth Anne (Norbert) Amorini, and brother Jack Huber. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Catherine (Brinkman) Huber, daughter Elizabeth (Jim) Connolly of Gahanna, OH and son Matthew Huber of Olathe, KS and grandchildren Catherine and Isabelle Connolly and Eli and Emma Huber; his sister Barbara (Dr. Paul) Grunenwald of Bellevue, KY; his sister-in-law Esther Bose of Dallas, TX; brother-in-law Ken (Bev) Brinkman of Ft. Myers, FL; brother-in-law Darrel (Letha) Brinkman of Greene, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was a firm believer in daily exercise – often the first to arrive at the fitness center. Since his retirement, Joe and Cathy enjoyed traveling often and attending grandchildren activities. Joe was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Overland Park, KS and leaves behind many good friends from The Firm, The Element, Overland Park Golf Club, and Montrachet.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who provided support to Joe and Cathy during his final months. A visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd St. Overland Park, KS. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions to Holy Spirit Catholic Church at hscatholic.org or to the University of Kansas Cancer Center at www,kucancercenter.org/give