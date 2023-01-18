  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Joseph M. Huber, Jr.

Aug. 2, 1931 – Jan. 15, 2023

Joe Huber, age 91, was born in Maysville, KY to Joseph and Elizabeth (Osborne) Huber on August 2, 1931, and passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Overland Park, KS.