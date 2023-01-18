Joseph E. Flavin

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm (Rosary at 4:00) on Sunday, January 22nd in McGilley State Line Chapel.

The Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Monday, January 23rd in McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd, Kansas City MO 64145. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64138.

Please visit www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com for full notice.