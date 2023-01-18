  Lucie Krisman  - Housing

Nonprofit to count Johnson County homeless population

Johnson County will soon undergo its homelessness point-in-time count, which measures housing needs and demographics across the county. Above, an unhoused client at Lenexa's Project 1020 shelter. File photo.

A Johnson County nonprofit is conducting a headcount of homeless people who live in the county next week.

During United Community Services of Johnson County’s annual “Point-in-Time” count, which takes place Thursday, Jan. 26, the nonprofit will aim to count how many adults and children are experiencing homelessness in the county, including people living both in and out of shelters.

