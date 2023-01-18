George Thomas Hunter

Overland Park, Kansas – George was a talented, tireless, and spiritual man. He was a loving husband, committed father, and caregiver to family, neighbors, and friends. If a job needed to be done, a friend needed help, his sons needed direction, or a stranger was lost, they could count on George.

George was the only son born to George Roy Hunter and Bertha Isabell Brazel Hunter. He was born at home near Cull, Missouri and delivered by his Grandmother Brazel. When he was three his mother died in childbirth. Shortly thereafter, George and his three sisters went to live with different relatives.

At seventeen, George enlisted in the army and became a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, his “Sweetie,” Sylvia Harvey. Sylvia came with attachments, sons Michael and Kent. Following his marriage to Sylvia, George soon adopted Sylvia’s two sons and raised them as his own.

Railroading became George’s passion, and he spent his career as a locomotive engineer with the Kansas City Terminal and Burlington Northern Railroads. He found time for other pursuits including becoming an accomplished private pilot and plane owner. He was a skilled horseman and loved everything “Old West” and watched every western television show and movie multiple times. He spent much time after retirement helping his nephew, Steve Edwards, on his ranch in Arizona. George and Sylvia made many trips to nearby lakes and traveled in their RV. George volunteered many hours making countless deviled eggs for soup kitchens. He was an ordained deacon at the First Baptist Church of Shawnee and put love of God, family, and country above all else.

George was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, two sisters, his youngest son, Kent, and a granddaughter, Lucritia Johnson.

George is survived by his son Michael (Sherry), his daughter-in-law Susan Hunter, six grandchildren (Michael Hunter Jr., Allison Johnson, Thomas Hunter, Kent Hunter II, Kerry Clemetson, and Amy Murray), fourteen great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, his sister Mary Booth and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service followed by a reception at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145, Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:00 AM. There will be a reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to City Union Mission, 1100 E 11th St, Kansas City, MO 64106.