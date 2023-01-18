  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

George Thomas Hunter

October 2, 1933 – January 13, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – George was a talented, tireless, and spiritual man. He was a loving husband, committed father, and caregiver to family, neighbors, and friends. If a job needed to be done, a friend needed help, his sons needed direction, or a stranger was lost, they could count on George.