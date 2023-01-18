Betty Lorene Kimball

While her mom and dad always called her “Lorene”, she was “Ene” to her four younger siblings and extended family. On January 10, 2023, Betty peacefully left her earthly body exactly eight weeks after George, her husband of 76 years.

She was a homemaker and then also a pastor’s wife following George’s military retirement and seminary. Together, they planted churches in Hutchinson, KS and Rockford, Illinois before retiring near their starting place in Broken Arrow OK. Betty and George enjoyed living together in independent living at Tallgrass Creek Retirement Community in Overland Park, KS since 2014.

Betty filled many positions in her life of serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and her beloved ministry was primarily to women. She was a gifted seamstress who sewed for her family, including making her daughter’s wedding dresses and, when times were lean, even tailoring suits for her preacher husband.

Betty is survived by their two daughters, Sherry and Nita. Their tow sons, Randy and Dwayne, preceded their parents in death. They have three grandsons, two granddaughters, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandson.