Betty Lorene Kimball

Betty Lorene Kimball (Dollard) was born September 16, 1928, in her Claremore, Oklahoma home.

While her mom and dad always called her “Lorene”, she was “Ene” to her four younger siblings and extended family. On January 10, 2023, Betty peacefully left her earthly body exactly eight weeks after George, her husband of 76 years.