Virginia was born on April 13, 1940 in Cairo, IL the daughter of Roy and Fairy E. (Franklin) Arington. She married Donal Cripps he preceded her in death on October 30, 1966; she later married David McAfee on December 27, 1974 he preceded her in death on October 18, 2014.

Olathe, KS – Virginia McAfee, 82, of Olathe, KS formerly of Mt. Pulaski, IL passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Spring Hill, KS.

Virginia is survived by her children, Donnie L. (Donna) Cripps of Cape Girardeau, MO, William T. (Daniela) McAfee of Kansas City, KS, Claud D. McAfee of Nashville, TN, and Rachel (Blaine) Jones of Spring Hill, KS; her six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first & second husband; her parents; and one half sister.

Virginia taught computer programming & business in the Decatur area for over 30 years. She was actively involved with the Future Business Leaders of America. She was a long-time member of the Lincoln Community Theater & The First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pulaski where she was active in their church softball league.

Services for Virginia will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. An evening visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Virginia’s name to Airedale Terrier Rescue Association or The First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pulaski, IL.