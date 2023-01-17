  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Virginia McAfee

Olathe, KS – Virginia McAfee, 82, of Olathe, KS formerly of Mt. Pulaski, IL passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Spring Hill, KS.

Virginia was born on April 13, 1940 in Cairo, IL the daughter of Roy and Fairy E. (Franklin) Arington. She married Donal Cripps he preceded her in death on October 30, 1966; she later married David McAfee on December 27, 1974 he preceded her in death on October 18, 2014.