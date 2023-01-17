  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Gyrotonic fitness studio now open in former Mission ballroom

Sunflower Gyrotonic, a fitness studio focused on a breath-based, spiral exercise, is now open in downtown Mission — at the former Melange dance studio. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Sunflower Gyrotonic & Yoga Wall Studio, a new fitness studio focused on deep stretching and movement-based exercise, is now open in downtown Mission.

Similar to pilates, the Gyrontonic method uses special equipment to assist users through workouts centered around fluid, rotational movements.

