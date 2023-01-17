Similar to pilates, the Gyrontonic method uses special equipment to assist users through workouts centered around fluid, rotational movements.
Mission studio instructor and manager Sumya Anani calls it “spiral health,” because attendees’ bodies are often in spiraling motions as they exercise. The method is often used by professional dancers to help with conditioning and body strength.
Sunflower took over former Melange space
The new studio is at 5636 Johnson Drive, a corner space formerly occupied by Melange dance studio, which closed in 2021.
Sunflower Gyrotonic opened in early August of last year, Anani said.
Gyrotonic method focused on movement, breathing
Anani compared the Gyrotonic method to a good massage and workout that happens at the same time.
Some equipment pieces at the Mission studio include a pulley tower, a leg extension unit, a jumping stretching board and a Gyrotoner, which facilitates deeper stretching of the hips, shoulders and back.
Anani said Gyrontic workouts exercise the fascia, a thin film of connective tissues throughout the entire body that hold organs and muscles in place.
This studio offers Gyrotonic classes
Most Gyrotonic studios in the Kansas City area are one-on-one, private sessions for professional dancers, Anani said.
Sunflower Gyrotonic wanted to make the exercise method available to more people, she said.
The owners were looking for a Mission storefront
Anani said she and owner Mike Coughlin remember when there was a yoga studio on Johnson Drive in downtown Mission.
Sunflower Gyrotonic wanted to open in the area, and Anani and C0ughlin decided to wait after deals fell through with other properties.
That’s when the former Melange space opened up, creating what Anani called the perfect opportunity for Sunflower Gyrotonic.
Go deeper: Check out Sunflower Gyrotonic’s class offerings and prices here.
Juliana Garcia
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
