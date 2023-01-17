  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

Roeland Park’s new mayor is LGBTQ pathbreaker in JoCo

Roeland Park Mayor Michael Poppa.

Roeland Park Mayor Michael Poppa, recently appointed to the position with outgoing Mayor Mike Kelly leaving for the county commission, is one of the first openly gay mayors in a large northeast Johnson County city. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Roeland Park’s new mayor Michael Poppa quietly made a bit of history this month, becoming the first openly gay person in charge of a large Johnson County city.

The city council appointed Poppa right after the new year to fill a vacancy when Mike Kelly left to become the new chairman of the Johnson County Commission.

? Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.