Roeland Park’s new mayor Michael Poppa quietly made a bit of history this month, becoming the first openly gay person in charge of a large Johnson County city.
The city council appointed Poppa right after the new year to fill a vacancy when Mike Kelly left to become the new chairman of the Johnson County Commission.
