  Leah Wankum  - Lenexa

Mike Boehm, Lenexa’s longest-serving mayor, won’t run again

Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm is set to step down at the end of this year.

Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm says he will not seek a sixth term, wrapping up a 20-year tenure leading the city. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Mike Boehm, Lenexa’s longest-serving mayor, says he will not run for a sixth term later this year. 

During his 20 years leading the city, Boehm oversaw rapid growth and change in Lenexa, particularly the establishment of a new and centralized “downtown” area at Lenexa City Center near I-435 and West 87th Street Parkway. 

Hi there! I'm Leah Wankum, and I'm the Post's Deputy Editor. I'm a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master's degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I've also written for Startland News, the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.

I'm thrilled to call Johnson County home and have started my family here — and I'm deeply committed to the Post's philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

