Lenexa man charged in deadly wrong-way crash on I-435

A Lenexa man has been charged with second degree murder in a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 in Overland Park last month.
Matthew Ryan, 31 is also charged with DUI manslaughter, a felony.
