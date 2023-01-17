  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

JoCo lawmaker co-sponsors bill banning gender-affirming care until age 21

Kansas SB12 would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming care to trasngender teens and adults under the age of 21. Critics say it would harm transgender youth, who already face elevated rates of depression and suicide. Photo credit Rose Conlon/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon 

Legislation introduced in the Kansas Senate this week would make it a crime for doctors to provide gender-affirming health care to transgender teens and adults under the age of 21.