JoCo Notes: 5th student sues over ex-Aquinas teacher’s taping

A fifth former student has filed a civil lawsuit against St. Thomas Aquinas High School and the school’s ex-choir director, Joseph Heidesch, who has admitted to secretly taping students undressing in his office.

The suit, like other ones filed in connection to the case, claims it was well known at the private Catholic school in Overland Park that Heidesch required female students to change clothes.

The suit also says Heidesch routinely contacted students on their personal cell phones without their parents’ knowledge, in violation of the school’s policies.

The suit alleges the school “failed to act on warning signs” and “identify [Heidesch’s] grooming behaviors.”

The plaintiff alleges Heidesch filmed her changing on multiple occasions in his office without her knowledge.

It goes on to say Heidesch organized the secretly-taped videos on his computer, placing the videos in file folders labeled with students’ names.

Heidesch pleaded guilty in December to more than two dozen felony counts and faces sentencing in April.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors are asking that Heidesch serve more than five-and-a-half years in prison.

Prairie Village City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Roeland Park City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

📰 Other local news

The Central Resource Library in Overland Park is closed Tuesday due to maintenance. [JoCo Library]

in Overland Park is closed Tuesday due to maintenance. [JoCo Library] Kansas City-based property manager R.H. Johnson bought the Merriam Town Center , acquiring the shopping center from an Ohio-based entity. [Kansas City Business Journal]

, acquiring the shopping center from an Ohio-based entity. [Kansas City Business Journal] A Los Angeles-based firm has bought the 258-unit Residences at Park Place apartment complex in Leawood, which went on the market late last year. [Kansas City Business Journal]

Shawnee is keeping up lighted snowflakes along Shawnee Mission Parkway through February.

Like our snowflakes? We do too. So much so that we're leaving them up a little longer for you this year. You can enjoy them into February! If you haven't checked them out, just take a nighttime cruise on Shawnee Mission Parkway to see them shine! pic.twitter.com/1cE1lg3idI — City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) January 15, 2023

The vibrant seasonal light display at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa finished its annual run Monday.

“I am so glad I finally got a chance to see these beautiful holiday lights,” wrote reader Bernie Lee, who submitted this photo over the weekend.

